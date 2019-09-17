Two senior Canadian Forces members charged with sexual assaults

Military police have also charged Master Warrant Officer John MacPherson with two counts of sexual assault

Military police have laid sexual-assault charges against two senior members of the Canadian Armed Forces, including a lieutenant-colonel working as a reservist with the Canadian Armed Forces’ recruiting group in Ontario.

Lt.-Col. Daniel Mainguy is facing one charge of sexual assault and another of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline in relation to what military police allege are two unrelated incidents involving fellow military personnel at Canadian Forces Base Borden.

A 35-year veteran of the military, Mainguy had been working as a marketing and advertising officer in the recruiting group but has been temporarily assigned to another position, according to the Department of National Defence.

Military police have also charged Master Warrant Officer John MacPherson with two counts of sexual assault in relation to two alleged incidents during a military course at CFB Gagetown, N.B., in 1988.

An investigation was launched after the alleged victim of the two incidents filed a complaint in April 2016, according to military police, but it was suspended due to lack of evidence.

Military investigators reopened the file two years later, however, at the request of the alleged victim. New information was subsequently uncovered and charges laid against MacPherson, a regular-force member with the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre in Kingston, Ont.

ALSO READ: Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service seeks to investigate and where appropriate lay charges based on factual evidence regardless of when the offence is alleged to have been committed,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commander of the military’s investigative unit.

“Much care is taken to investigate all matters of this nature, historical or otherwise.”

Both cases are now proceeding through the military-justice system.

The Forces has spent the past four years wrestling with how to eradicate sexual assaults and other inappropriate behaviour by establishing new support services for victims, educating service members and promising severe consequences for perpetrators.

The moves followed a series of devastating reports several years ago that uncovered a highly sexualized culture where misbehaviour was ignored or hidden.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates
Next story
Nurse’s battle over $26K fine for Facebook comments heads to Sask. Appeal Court

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

Women’s Wellness Retreat and Wellness Expo returning to Sylvan Lake

The 16th annual event and its accompany expo will be held at the NexSource Centre next weekend

Three Sylvan Lakers compete at World Wake Surfing Championship

Sara Tallon, Derian Halsey and Hayden Becker competed in the championship in Utah, Sept. 5-7

Sylvan Lake’s rainbow crosswalk defaced with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

‘The pain didn’t stop:’ Study looking into slow concussion recovery in youth

Some kids struggle for weeks or even months

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Red Deer Rebels drop preseason tilt to Tigers 5-3

Rebels fail to score after three first period goals

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Most Read