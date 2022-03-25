Two students found unresponsive in vehicle, hospitalized

Two H. J. Cody High School students were airlifted to a hospital early morning on March 25 after being found unresponsive in a vehicle near the school.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, media relations officer with Alberta RCMP, said two boys were found at H. J. Cody High School and it may have been a carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We can’t confirm at this time whether it was carbon monoxide, nor what the potential causes could be, because that’s part of the investigation,” Savinkoff said.

“RCMP have seized the vehicle and the investigation into what caused this incident continues.”

“The thoughts and prayers of all our students and staff are with these students and their families at this difficult time,” said school principal Mike Garrow in a letter to parents and guardians.

He said Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to the incident after receiving a call to assist EMS and the fire department at 9:50 a.m.

March 25 was a non-instructional day for students. The school’s Family Wellness Team will be present at the school when classes resume on Monday. The school will offer this additional support for as long as necessary.

“Children react to distressful news such as this in a variety of ways,” said Garrow.

Students and parents looking to talk to a Family School Wellness worker are advised to reach out to the school on Monday.

Supports are available in the community 24 hours a day, via the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, or through the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642.