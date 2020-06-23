Sixty-six per cent of poll respondents said two metres should remain the safe distance kept between people, in a June 23, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Two-thirds favour keeping two-metres physical distance: Leger poll

12 per cent favoured reducing the distance

OTTAWA — Two-thirds of Canadians don’t want to relax physical distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new poll suggests.

And even if they were relaxed, a strong majority wouldn’t be comfortable taking part in activities that would bring them closer to other people, like going to a movie theatre.

Sixty-six per cent of respondents to the poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, said two metres should remain the safe distance kept between people, as recommended by Canada’s public health authorities.

Just 12 per cent favoured reducing the distance to 1.5 metres, as is required in many European countries, and only 10 per cent favoured a reduction to one metre, the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization.

If the physical distancing rule were reduced to one metre, just 40 per cent said they’d be comfortable dining in a restaurant, 28 per cent going to a movie theatre, 24 per cent to a gym and 21 per cent to a bar or night club.

“We’ve been schooled on two metres for over three months now,” said Leger executive vice-president Andrew Enns.

“It’s difficult for Canadians to now suddenly start to be convinced that it’s OK to make that a closer distance.”

The online poll of 1,521 adult Canadians was conducted June 19 to 21. It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

Enns said the reluctance to get closer with their fellow Canadians reflects a “very persistent level of anxiety” about the deadly new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, despite a steady decline in the number of new cases in Canada.

Just 43 per cent of respondents said they believe the first wave of the pandemic is over and 74 per cent think there’ll be a second wave, according to the poll. And 51 per cent said they are very or somewhat afraid of contracting COVID-19.

Forty-two per cent said they believe the worst of the crisis is over but an equal number said we’re in the worst of it now or the worst is yet to come (10 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively).

Almost half (46 per cent) said they find it very or somewhat stressful to leave the house and go out in public.

Sixty-two per cent said it will take time before life returns to normal, while 28 per cent said it will never return to normal.

All those measures of continued anxiety about COVID-19 are likely contributing to people saying ”I’m not going closer than two metres because this thing’s not over,” Enns said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Female Calgary police officer wants harassment lawsuit to bring change
Next story
MPs on public-safety committee to consider study of systemic police racism

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases Sunday

Number of hospitalizations down in Alberta

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Gov’t says there are 525 confirmed active cases

Alberta currently has more than 500 active COVID-19 cases

City of Red Deer still has just one active case

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Apple previews new iPhone software, changes to Mac chips

Apple Watch detects when wearers wash hands

Canadian Utilities partners to operate, modernize Puerto Rico electricity system

15-year deal in place

MPs on public-safety committee to consider study of systemic police racism

New Democrats already call for RCMP budget review

Two-thirds favour keeping two-metres physical distance: Leger poll

12 per cent favoured reducing the distance

Female Calgary police officer wants harassment lawsuit to bring change

Female Calgary police officer wants harassment lawsuit to bring change

Defence leaders apologize for slow response to racism as Forces investigates meme

Defence leaders apologize for slow response to racism as Forces investigates meme

Senate committee says Beyak has learned, recommends suspension be rescinded

Senate committee says Beyak has learned, recommends suspension be rescinded

Iran commits to handing over PS752 black boxes, start compensation talks: Ottawa

Iran commits to handing over PS752 black boxes, start compensation talks: Ottawa

Most Read