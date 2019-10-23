Two women arrested after Sylvan Lake theft, multiple collisions

Two women are facing charges involving vehicle theft and causing multiple collisions

Two women were arrest by Red Deer RCMP after a stolen vehicle they were driving was involved in multiple collisions, Oct. 23.

Sylvan Lake RCMP initially responded to a call about a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

The vehicle is said to have been moving erratically on Hwy. 2 entering Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP initially gave chance, but soon stopped as concern for public safety increased.

The vehicle stolen from Sylvan Lake was reported to have been involved in an accident a short while after RCMP gave up the chase. The vehicle stuck two other vehicles on 51 Avenue and 48 Street.

The vehicle then drove north in the southbound lane on 51 Avenue, before turning right on 59 Avenue.

Still driving into oncoming traffic. the stolen vehicle struck a van.

RCMP say the two females driving the vehicle then exited and attempted to steal the van they had just ran into.

It was at this time RCMP were able to arrest the two women.

No injuries as a result of the multiple collisions or theft has been reported.