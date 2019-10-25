Two women charged in connection to car jacking and assault

Sylvan Lake RCMP have charged two women in connection with a vehicle theft which lead to collisions

The women who reportedly stole a vehicle in Sylvan Lake and caused multiple collisions in Red Deer have been charged with multiple offences.

Chelsea Crowley, 27, and Brianna Crookedlegs, 20, are both facing charges after the Oct. 23 incidents.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a complaint about two possibly drunk women in a ditch in the country.

RCMP say the women were dropped off by a man who was driving a truck, which was driven through a fence. The truck was a 1997 Ford F150, and was found abandoned in a field on fire.

The Eckville Fire Department attended to the burning vehicle.

Sylvan Lake RCMP recovered the Ford F150, which had been stolen out of Rocky Mountain House, and found two prohibited weapons abandoned nearby.

A 2007 grey Chevrolet Silverado was also stolen from a nearby residence. RCMP believe the man who was driving the two women stole the Chevy Silverado.

The Silverado is described as grey, with black rims, a small push bar on the front and a small dents.

“Property representatives in the area were taking steps to identify and detain the females,” RCMP said in a release.

A female attempting to detain the two women was assaulted and her vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was stolen.

“RCMP Police dog services, Rocky Mountain House RCMP, and RCMP air services were deployed to the location to assist,” the press release states.

The stolen Durango was then spotted travelling erratically into Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP arrested the two women after the reported caused multiple collisions while driving into oncoming traffic.

Crowley and Crookedlegs with the following offences:

– 2 counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

– 2 counts of Possession of a weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

– 2 counts of Possession of Weapon without holding a licence

– 2 counts of Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

– 1 count of Robbery

Crowley faces an additional five counts of Breach of Recognizance.

Both women are scheduled for a Judicial Interim Release hearing on Oct. 28.

Sylvan Lake RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the recovered Ford F150 and stolen Chevy Silverado.