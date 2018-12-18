Two-year-old attacked by cougar near Mission, B.C.

Boy not seriously injured in incident on Monday afternoon

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service has confirmed that a two-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar on Monday at Cascade Falls Regional Park near Mission.

Sgt. Todd Hunter said the incident took place at about 4 p.m. Monday, when an adult was taking some children for a walk along a trail.

Hunter said the attack took place as they were returning. The toddler received some scratches to his back and a puncture wound to his arm, but was not seriously injured.

Hunter said conservation officers made a sweep of the park Tuesday morning, but did not find any signs of a cougar lingering in the area.

He said Cascade Falls Regional Park – within the Fraser Valley Regional District – is closed until further notice, while they continue to monitor the situation and come up with a “long-term solution.”

“Our goal is to ensure the public safety. People are going to that area, and we have asked them to be cognizant of any form of wildife you can encounter on the trail.

Cascade Falls Regional Park is located at 36421 Ridgeview Drive in Deroche northeast of Mission.