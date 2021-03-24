Ty Wagar nominated for the 2021 Edwin Parr Award by Wolf Creek Public Schools

The Wolf Creek Public Schools Board of Trustees nominated Bluffton School teacher Ty Wagar for the 2021 Edwin Parr Award.

The award is given annually to one first-year teacher in each zone of the Alberta School Boards Association who has demonstrated excellence in teaching. Each school division nominated one candidate before a committee selects one of the candidates to receive the ward for the zone.

Wagar teaches physical education to students in Grades 2-9, Grade 7-9 math and junior high options. He also serves as Bluffton School’s athletic director, coaches in his home community and volunteers to assist seniors with summer and winter yard maintenance.

“It has been a pleasure to have Mr. Wagar join the Bluffton staff, school and community. His enthusiasm, energy and motivation for teaching is contagious amongst the staff and students. He holds his students to a high standard in and out of the classroom,” said principal Terry Hoganson.

“Mr. Wagar did an outstanding job right from the start as he won the respect and forged strong relationships with his students and colleagues in a limited amount of time.”

In the fall while the restrictions allowed, Wagar spent countless hours running an after-school volleyball program, participating in the school’s annual Terry Fox Run, and is looking to run additional after-school sports when restrictions permit.

“Teaching is the most rewarding experience and I look forward to the opportunity to help enrich the lives of my students every day,” he said.

“I have been fortunate enough to develop strong relationships in the school community, which has only helped to reassure my passion for teaching, and personal growth within all students.”