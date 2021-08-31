A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

A car approaches one of the few lanes open at the Peace Arch border crossing between Canada and the United States, in Blaine, Wash., June 8, 2021. The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

U.S. Center for Disease Control urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada

Only 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians

The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call “high” levels of COVID-19 infection.

The new Level 3 travel advisory, issued today, marks a quick end to a three-week period when the warning to would-be travellers to Canada had been eased to “exercise increased caution.”

That Level 2 advisory coincided with Canada’s decision to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents back into the country.

There was no specific reason given for the revised advisory beyond the CDC’s notice, also issued today, which pegs Canada’s current COVID-19 levels at “high.”

Only about 61 per cent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 75 per cent of Canadians over the age of 12.

The U.S. is maintaining its existing restrictions on non-essential Canadian travellers until at least Sept. 21, citing the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

READ MORE: EU takes U.S. off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusUSA

Previous story
Drugs, weapons found after four arrested in Rocky Mountain House traffic stop
Next story
Hate seeing people fidget? You might just have misokinesia: UBC study

Just Posted

The Red Deer Riggers are battling the Edmonton Cubs in the Sunburst Baseball League final. Advocate File Photo)
Red Deer Riggers fall in Sunburst Baseball League final series opener

RCMP
Drugs, weapons found after four arrested in Rocky Mountain House traffic stop

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said data shows that additional doses will offer stronger protection for immunocompromised individuals and older Albertans living in supportive living facilities. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer at 326 active COVID-19 cases: Third vaccine doses available in Alberta on Wednesday

Desiree Oldwoman, seen in an "aged composite" image released by the Alberta RCMP missing persons unit, was 21 when she was last seen on Aug. 27, 2011, at her home on the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary. RCMP are renewing efforts to find Oldwoman or determine what happened to her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mounted Police, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Missing for a decade: Alberta RCMP renew efforts to find missing woman with autism