U.S. doctor convicted in ‘ski rage’ attack on boy

Authorities have said Samuel Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole

A doctor accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” incident at a northern New Jersey resort has been convicted of child endangerment and other counts.

But a Sussex County jury also acquitted Samuel Caruthers of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

The 47-year-old Caruthers could face up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced next month. But the doctor’s lawyer says they will appeal the “contradictory” jury verdict.

Authorities have said Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole in February 2016. That came after the youth fell into Caruthers and his then-10-year-old son while snowboarding on the bunny slope at the Mountain Creek resort in Vernon.

The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack. He said the collision was an accident.

The Associated Press

