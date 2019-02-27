(Unsplash)

U.S. man accused of dipping testicles in customer’s salsa

Delivery driver was mad about being tipped only 89 cents

A Tennessee man was jailed on felony charges after appearing to dip his testicles into a container of salsa that a customer had ordered online.

The delivery driver allegedly recorded it and posted a video online, saying “This is what you get when you give an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive.”

News outlets report that the passenger, 31-year-old Howard Matthew Webb, was arrested last week and charged with adulteration of food.

Dinner Delivered said the food service has fired the driver and forwarded information about him to authorities as well.

Webb remains behind bars pending a March 12 hearing.

His arrest warrant says he picked up the food for delivery from a local Mexican restaurant. The company issued a refund for the tainted food.

READ MORE: Defecating U.S. superintendent upset over release of his picture

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story
Next story
Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand

Just Posted

Freezing temperatures in Sylvan Lake put damper on Winterfest

Only two vendors braved the cold for Family Fun at the Lake on Feb. 23

Sylvan Lake volunteers lend a hand at Canada Winter Games

Dave Dale and Dick Swarbrick were two volunteers from Sylvan Lake to help out at the Canada Games

Sylvan Lake’s postponed Polar Bear Dip a success

The event on Feb. 23 raised $22,536 for about 12 different local charities.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Peewee B Lakers take series over Eckville

The Lakers met the Peewee Eagles Feb. 22-24 for a series of playoff games.

Cold expected to linger into March, The Weather Network

The Weather Network says to expect cold temperatures to continue before giving away to spring

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand

Cohen says he does not have direct evidence that Trump colluded with the Russian government

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

Excluding gasoline, the agency said inflation was 2.1 per cent last month

My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

After decades of believing a highway attraction named Mac was the biggest moose in the world, Moose Jaw was toppled from top spot

Canadian ski resorts upbeat despite extreme weather experiences this winter

The bitterly cold weather has been seen to varying degrees across Canada

Team Alberta adds another 13 medals to their count

This was the most medals earned in a single day at the Games in Red Deer

Campaigner fined $15,000 in UCP leadership race

Election commissioner targeted co-campaign manager of Jeff Callaway’s campaign for leadership

House blocks Trump national emergency on wall

Representatives backed Democrats’ bill and voted 245-182 to block president

WATCH: Fans take in Judo at the Canada Winter Games

Games action continues in Red Deer until March 2nd

Most Read