Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., holds an insulin vial as he addresses the media outside the Olde Walkersville Pharmacy, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Windsor, Ont. Sanders and a busload of insulin patients stopped in Windsor to purchase the drug to highlight the high costs of the insulin in the United States. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he will be joining a group of diabetics to buy cheaper insulin in Ontario on Sunday.

The Vermont senator tweeted that the high cost for insulin has put the lives of American diabetics at risk and he will be joining the group in Windsor, Ont., as they purchase the vials for a fraction of the price.

Typically, a vial of insulin Type 1 diabetics need to regulate their blood sugar costs about US$340 in the United States, roughly 10 times the price in Canada.

Sanders has long targeted pharmaceutical companies for the cost of prescription drugs, and he made a similar medication trip to Canada in 1999.

Multiple trips from Americans heading to Canada for cheaper insulin has raised concerns about its supply in Canada, despite insulin tourism being relatively small scale.

A recent letter from 15 groups representing patients, health professionals, hospitals, and pharmacists urges the federal government to safeguard the Canadian drug supply.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly 1,400 detained in Moscow protest; largest in decade

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake residents reminded fireworks are not permitted in town

There have been a some instances in the last few days of people setting off fireworks in town

Central Albertans urged to take precautions with mosquitoes and West Nile Virus

Alberta Health Services is reminding Albertans to be careful while outside this summer

Stewardship in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Sylvan Lake and Eckville area under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada put the area under a watch on July 24

Sylvan Lake’s ball hockey tournament sees growth in second year

Battle at the Beach was held in June with 58 teams from across Alberta participating

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

‘Not our best work’: RCMP apologize for handling of Indigenous woman’s death

The family of Amber Tuccaro rejected the apology

Two dead after tow plane and glider collide in southern Alberta

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott confirmed that a glider collided with a tow plane mid-air

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Most Read