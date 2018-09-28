Candidate Todd Pawsey at the riding debate in Stettler on Sept. 18. (Kevin J Sabo photo)

UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Two candidates left in race

Drumheller – Stettler UCP candidate Todd Pawsey was disqualified as a candidate and the party has rejected his appeal.

According to the Alberta UCP Party, the decision was made based on what they called Pawsey’s “inappropriate” social media posts.

In response, Pawsey made a long post on his Facebook saying, “I must regretfully inform you that the UCP Head Office has disqualified my candidacy in the 11th hour.. the day before polls were to open.”

Pawsey went on to say that earlier this week another campaign’s team made “below the belt” personal attacks against him. He added that “further complaints were lodged” from “inappropriate Facebook posts.”

Pawsey said that the board wouldn’t hear his appeal.

The other two UCP candidates include Nate Horner and current MLA Rick Strankman.

Voting was on Sept. 27 in Provost and Coronation, on Sept. 28 in Stettler and Drumheller, and on Sept 29 in Oyen and Hanna.

More to follow.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Town Council approves cannabis retail development permit

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves cannabis retail development permit

At the recent Council meeting, a cannabis retail application was discussed along with franchise fees

Town of Sylvan Lake celebrate National Tree Day with Grade 9 students

Students from H.J. Cody helped Town staff to plant a few trees on Sept. 29

Town of Sylvan Lake bans public pot consumption

The bylaw, which passed Sept. 24, will go ino effect Oct. 17

Sylvan Lake Chamber announces Business Award finalists

The winners of the Business Awards will be announced on Oct. 13 at the Mermaid Ball

Sea Cadets march through the Town of Rocky Mountain House

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets marched to the Town Hall in Rocky Mountain House, Sept. 23

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Two candidates left in race

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Only five per cent of vehicles failed the test last year, compared with 16 per cent in 1999, and the trend is expected to continue, the government said.

Victor Foley arrested with assault rifle, prohibited weapons and drugs

Bail hearing today

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

Crown corporation overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Most Read