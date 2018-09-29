UCP says Pawsey disqualified for joking about transgender people, sexual/sexist comments and calling Premier Notely a ‘queen beyotch’

Drumheller - Settler UCP candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

The United Conservative Party (UCP) says they disqualified UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey as a candidate for making jokes about transgender people, making extremely sexual/sexist comments and calling Premier Rachel Notely a queen beyotch.

According to UCP Executive Director Janice Harrington on Saturday, “The Nominations Committee’s decision to disqualify Mr. Pawsey was based on a lengthy history of questionable social media comments that he did not disclose (as required) in his contestant application.”

Harrington said Pawsey’s sexual/sexist comments included referring to a woman as “here’s a Honda for you to ride,” and when referring to a reality show contestant said “she looked like the drama bitch the network could have used for ratings,” and referred to a woman as “dumber than a box of hair.”

Harrington said that Pawsey did appeal to the Nominations Committee but the committee unanimously decided not to hear the appeal.

“Leader Jason Kenney has repeatedly pledged a rigorous pre-screening of prospective candidates to ‘avoid the kind of ‘bozo eruptions’ that have derailed campaigns in the past and could again in the future,” said Harrington.

She added that the UCP party has developed a screening process for all applications including completing an extensive questionnaire, disclosing of all their published or online comments, police and credit checks, interviews with local Candidate Nomination Committees and research conducted on behalf of the party into each candidate.

Pawsey posted on his Facebook page that the comments were made on 2013 on Facebook.

Pawsey said it was “two shared links/memes, one about a bull who decided one morning he identified as a cow and the comment was about farm common sense and NDP social engineering. A post about the season opener of The Bachelor and about American reality TV where 24 gals are vying for one guy who was making out with the other 23 and the drama that creates. And a shared video blog of an intellectually challenged gal (easy on the eyes) that the comment made about celebrity and Internet status doesn’t make you an expert.”

In addition, Pawsey made a long post on his Facebook saying, “I must regretfully inform you that the UCP Head Office has disqualified my candidacy in the 11th hour.. the day before polls were to open.”

Pawsey went on to say that earlier this week another campaign’s team made “below the belt” personal attacks against him. He added that, “further complaints were lodged” from “inappropriate Facebook posts.”

The other two UCP candidates include Nate Horner and current MLA Rick Strankman.

Voting was on Sept. 27 in Provost and Coronation, on Sept. 28 in Stettler and Drumheller, and on Sept 29 in Oyen and Hanna.

Previous story
Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle
Next story
VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves cannabis retail development permit

At the recent Council meeting, a cannabis retail application was discussed along with franchise fees

Town of Sylvan Lake celebrate National Tree Day with Grade 9 students

Students from H.J. Cody helped Town staff to plant a few trees on Sept. 26

Town of Sylvan Lake bans public pot consumption

The bylaw, which passed Sept. 24, will go ino effect Oct. 17

Sylvan Lake Chamber announces Business Award finalists

The winners of the Business Awards will be announced on Oct. 13 at the Mermaid Ball

Sea Cadets march through the Town of Rocky Mountain House

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets marched to the Town Hall in Rocky Mountain House, Sept. 23

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

UCP says Pawsey disqualified for joking about transgender people, sexual/sexist comments and calling Premier Notely a ‘queen beyotch’

Drumheller - Settler UCP candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

Most Read