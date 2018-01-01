File photo. Facebook/Sydney Seaplanes

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

A Canadian pilot and prominent British businessman and his family were killed in a seaplane crash in Australia.

Tour company Sydney Seaplanes says Gareth Morgan was piloting the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon.

Sydney Seaplanes CEO Aaron Shaw says Morgan’s parents live in Canada and have been notified of his death.

Shaw told a news conference that Morgan was an experienced pilot, beloved by his co-workers.

A friend of Morgan has confirmed he was Canadian.

A Facebook memorial page has been created in honour of the pilot and friends have described him as kind and humble with a passion for flying.

Officials says Compass Group CEO Richard Cousins, his fiancee and her daughter, and his two sons died were also killed.

Cousins had recently been recognized by the Harvard Business Review for his performance as CEO of the multinational catering company. The 58-year-old planned to step down from his post in March.

Officials say the single-engine plane sank rapidly after crashing into the Hawkesbury River. The bodies have been recovered.

Sydney Seaplanes has suspended its flights as the crash is investigated.

The Associated Press

