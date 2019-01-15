UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Jeremy Corbyn has called a vote of #NoConfidence in Theresa May’s Government. Here’s why.

With us? Add your name here: https://t.co/DwjYE2sqGn pic.twitter.com/Q08ZdgBLY9 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 15, 2019

British lawmakers have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by a huge margin, plunging U.K. politics into crisis 10 weeks before the country is due to leave the European Union.

The House of Commons voted 432 -202 on Tuesday against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU in November.

UK PM: Rejecting Brexit would be catastrophic

Legislators from both pro-EU and pro-Brexit sides of Britain’s political divide rejected May’s entreaties to back the deal and deliver on citizens’ the June 2016 vote to leave the 28-nation bloc.

The defeat leaves May’s leadership wobbling and the government with just a few days, until Monday, to come up with a “Plan B.”

Unless a deal is ratified, Britain is set for a disorderly exit from the bloc on March 29, with potentially tumultuous economic and social consequences.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter