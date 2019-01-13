A Pro-European demonstrator raises flags to protest outside parliament in London, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

UK PM May: Rejecting Brexit would be catastrophic

Theresa May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May has pleaded with lawmakers to accept her deal for leaving the European Union, warning that faith in democracy was at stake.

Writing in the Sunday Express ahead of a critical vote this week, May urged lawmakers to “do what is right for the country,” because she said rejecting the will of the people would be “a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy.”

May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal so that Britain doesn’t leave the EU on March 29 without an agreement on exit terms.

She postponed a vote in mid-December when it became clear lawmakers would resoundingly reject the Brexit deal, but a compromise measure has left both pro-European and pro-Brexit politicians unhappy.

The Associated Press

