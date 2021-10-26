Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Underground fuel spill found next to Iqaluit’s water treatment plant

No timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again

The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water.

City officials say in a news release that they found signs of a historic spill next to the water treatment plant in an inaccessible hole in the ground.

Iqaluit’s water has been undrinkable since Oct. 12 when traces of fuel were found in the water treatment plant.

The city says testing is now being done to confirm the spill is the source of the contamination.

The city adds that it has reported the spill to the Nunavut government and has hired a professional firm to clean it up.

There is still no timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water

NunavutWater

Previous story
Jim Carr out of cabinet, no more special envoy to Prairies for Liberal government
Next story
Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend climate conference in person

Just Posted

COVID-19 graphic
Alberta reports 442 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Albertans vote in favour of removing equalization from Constitution

In at least 19 out of 63 municipalities in northern and southern Alberta, on average, 55 per cent of residents have rolled up their sleeves for just one dose. In some of those areas, that rate is less than 40 per cent. Olivia Sullivan/the Mirror
‘Complacency, convenience, conspiracy:’ Rural Albertans overrepresented in hospitals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon, right, pose with Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and associate minister of finance, at a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Jim Carr out of cabinet, no more special envoy to Prairies for Liberal government