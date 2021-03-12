The economy lost almost 213,000 jobs in January but in February regained those numbers and added many more in Canada. (Pixabay)

The economy lost almost 213,000 jobs in January but in February regained those numbers and added many more in Canada. (Pixabay)

Unemployment rate falls in February to lowest since March 2020: StatsCan

The Canadian economy added 259,000 new jobs this February

Statistics Canada says the economy added 259,000 jobs in February, almost wiping out losses sustained over the previous two months.

The economy lost almost 213,000 jobs in January as lockdown measures erased months of gains, and marked the worst monthly declines since last April.

February’s reopenings reversed that drop with gains largely in Ontario and Quebec, and in sectors highly affected by tightened public health restrictions.

The national unemployment rate fell to 8.2 per cent, the lowest level since March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and down from the 9.4 per cent recorded in January.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate would have been 10.7 per cent in February had it included in calculations Canadians who wanted to work but didn’t search for a job.

The figures blew past expectations of a gain of 75,000 and an unemployment rate of 9.2 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes writes that the quick turnaround in jobs numbers is reminiscent of the first wave of the pandemic when employment rebounded far faster than expected as the economy began reopening.

However, he says in a note that the labour market has a long way to get back to where it was prior to COVID-19.

The gains now leave the country 599,100 jobs short of where they were in February of last year, or 3.1 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

The federal government is keeping a close eye on the labour market, suggesting it will use jobs as a gauge for planned stimulus measures to be unveiled in a spring budget.

So too is the Bank of Canada monitoring employment, noting the uneven impacts of job losses in its reasoning this week for holding its key policy rate at 0.25 per cent.

Jobs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Closing some U.S.-Canada land border crossings could help control COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Canada to receive 1 million Pfizer doses per week to May 10: Trudeau

Just Posted

There are 257 people with COVID-19 in hospital across the province, including 38 in intensive care. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer down to 124 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reports 425 additional COVID-19 cases

Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro said Thursday that the province is distributing close to a million rapid tests across the province. (Photo by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Province expands rapid COVID-19 testing

Alberta reports 364 additional COVID-19 cases, Red Deer down to 135 active cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday that more than 309,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer active COVID-19 cases continue to fall, city adds 31st death

Alberta reported an additional 399 COVID-19 cases

The Pollard family stop by Main Street Eatery in Cobbs Block to purchase cupcakes which has being sold as a fundraiser help find Steph Pollard’s sister. Fifty per cent of the proceeds will go towards the cost of the search and caring for the missing woman’s two young children. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake rallies around local searching for missing sister

Main Street Eatery is selling cupcakes to raise money for the continued search of Shaelene Bell

There were six additional COVID-19 deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, down to 195 active COVID-19 cases

Province reports additional 255 COVID-19 cases

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Sleeping and dreaming

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

The Burger Baron in Maskwacis after a vehicle crashed into it March 10, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Vehicle crashes into the front of Burger Baron in Maskwacis

RCMP have laid charges for impaired driving

Britanney Povey, Jeffery Kraft’s cousin, was among many friends and family who turned up outside the Red Deer courthouse on Thursday to call for a long sentence for Tyler John Campbell, who killed Kraft in December 2019. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff
Man whose manslaughter was rejected by judge has not yet decided next move

Tyler John Campbell returns to court on March 25

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Alberta Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips speaks at a press conference after a meeting with provincial and territorial environment ministers in Ottawa on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The chief of the Lethbridge police service says they will co-operate fully with a probe into officers allegedly making unauthorized checks on a provincial cabinet minister.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
‘Vast majority’ of officers committed to bias-free policing: Alberta police chief

Investigation launched into officers who allegedly made unauthorized checks on a provincial cabinet minister

Black Press file photo
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit uncover human remains near Maskwacis

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy on the remains has been scheduled for this week.

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Most Read