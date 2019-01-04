(Pixabay)

Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Stats Can started measuring comparable data in 1976

The unemployment rate stayed at its 43-year low of 5.6 per cent last month as the economy closed out 2018 with the addition of 9,300 net new jobs, Statistics Canada said Friday.

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Statistics Canada started measuring comparable data in January 1976.

Economists had expected the addition of 5,500 jobs in December and an unemployment rate of 5.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

READ MORE: Can the Liberals take all the credit for economic and job gains?

But even in a tightened job market the latest labour force survey shows wage growth delivered another weak reading in December of 1.49 per cent — well below inflation.

Year-over-year average hourly wage growth for permanent employees was 1.46 per cent in November — and it has decelerated steadily since its May peak of 3.9 per cent.

The December result follows a gain of 94,100 net jobs in November, the country’s largest monthly increase since March 2012.

In the jobs report Friday, the overall employment gain of 9,300 for December was deemed too low by Statistics Canada to be statistically significant.

But a closer look revealed some important changes.

Alberta, which has been hit hard by a drop in oil prices, saw a net decrease last month of 16,900 jobs or 0.7 per cent, compared with November, as an increase in part-time work was far outweighed by a loss of 36,200 full-time positions.

READ MORE: How long can it go? Economy enters 2019 with signs of weakness

For all of 2018, employment in Alberta rose 0.9 per cent as the province added 21,600 jobs. The provincial unemployment rate fell from seven per cent at the start of 2018 to 6.4 per cent at the end of the year.

Across the country, Statistics Canada said the country gained 163,300 net new jobs in 2018 for an increase of 0.9 per cent, which was a slower pace of growth compared with 2.3 per cent in 2017 and 1.2 per cent in 2016.

Employment growth in 2018 was concentrated in the services sectors, which generated 151,000 positions compared to an increase of just 12,300 in goods-producing industries.

In 2018, employment for women aged 25 to 54 grew by 125,600 positions or 2.2 per cent, compared to an increase of 60,600 jobs or one per cent for men in the same age category.

The report Friday was the first major economic data release of 2019.

The Bank of Canada has been monitoring wage growth ahead of its interest-rate decisions as it tries to determine how well indebted households can absorb higher borrowing costs.

The central bank, which will make a rate announcement next Wednesday, has raised its benchmark rate five times since the summer of 2017 in response to Canada’s strong economic performance. Governor Stephen Poloz has signalled that more increases will be needed to prevent inflation from rising too high.

(Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior
Next story
102-year-old British man got stuck on roof, dies of cold, coroner says

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Looking back on 2018

Mayor Sean McIntyre looks back on the events of 2018 in Sylvan Lake

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

Valleyview RCMP asks public’s help to locate missing dog

Missing since October

‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine the allegations

UPDATE: 5 children among 7 dead in Florida highway crash

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Stats Can started measuring comparable data in 1976

VIDEO: Truckers stuck due to Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve

Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

The self-driving robots made an appearance on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California

Most Read