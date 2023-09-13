A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023.The union representing WestJet cabin crew is demanding an apology from the airline after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a speech on the public address system of a recent flight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Union demands apology from WestJet after Poilievre speaks on flight’s PA system

The union representing WestJet cabin crew is demanding an apology from the airline after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke on the public address system of a recent flight.

A video circulating online shows Poilievre making short remarks on a Sunday night flight that was leaving Quebec City for Calgary after the Conservative Party of Canada’s convention.

Poilievre’s campaign-style speech lasts for about 45 seconds and is met with laughter and cheers from passengers.

CUPE Alberta’s local president Alia Hussain said it’s “very disappointing” that the airline allowed a politician to use the PA system.

“It is doubly disappointing that WestJet is now trying to assign blame on the cabin crew for this event,” Hussein said in a statement Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hussain said the cabin crew had no input in the decision to allow Poilievre to speak and that the airline’s rules say only crew members can use the system.

Hussain is demanding an apology from WestJet for blaming crew members and says both the airline and Poilievre showed poor judgment.

WestJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previous story
Housing gap to restore affordability remains at about 3.5 million units: CMHC
Next story
Court watching ‘Freedom Convoy’ press conferences in criminal trial

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Sylvan Lake resident posthumously recognized in building name change

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Sylvan Lake Land Use Bylaw amendment raises questions regarding seniors housing

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?

While construction is still going on there are still ways to access the businesses there. (photo provided by Amanda Mercer)
Sylvan Lake council widens scope of redevelopment project

Pop-up banner image