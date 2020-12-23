Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference to announce $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference to announce $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

United Conservatives back down on Alberta parks, declare victory: professor

The government has promised legislation to modernize Alberta’s Parks Act

Changes to Alberta’s parks policy mark the United Conservative government’s first major policy defeat, a political scientist said Wednesday.

One of the groups that fought against the plan to close, delist or hand off management of 184 parks said the successful opposition shows the government needs to consult with Albertans before any further changes to the use of Crown land.

“We’ve seen this government hasn’t put a lot of stock in (that),” said Katie Morrison of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society. “I think that was a mistake and any changes to parks legislation should undergo a full public consultation.”

Last March, Environment Minister Jason Nixon said the government would fully or partially close 20 provincial parks and hand off another 164 to third-party managers. Sites for which no managers could be found would lose park status and revert to general Crown land.

The plan provoked widespread protest, including more than 20,000 letters to politicians and a popular lawn sign campaign.

Late Tuesday, Alberta Environment released a statement saying that no parks will be closed — whether it can find someone to run them or not — and all parks will continue to have the same legal protections they currently have.

“This may be the only time I’ve seen them (retreat) since they’ve come into office,” said Duane Bratt, a political scientist from Calgary’s Mount Royal University.

“It was a bizarre announcement. It claimed that all of their goals were met and this was not a climbdown. Yet it reads and looks and acts and sounds like a major policy reversal.”

The release said 170 partnership agreements have been reached. But it didn’t explain how many are new and how many are long-standing. Nor did it offer any details about the partnerships.

“Who are these partners? What sort of activities are going to be allowed? How are they going to be maintained?” asked Bratt.

Morrison said most current partnerships involve operations, not management. It’s crucial any deal keeps management decisions with accountable public bodies, she said.

“If there is something different — that is, transferring management authority or downloading responsibility for park management to groups — then we’ll be more concerned.”

The government has promised legislation to modernize Alberta’s Parks Act. The overall direction is in its Crown Lands Vision, a five-page document with few specifics.

Morrison said she expects there to be substantial opportunity for public input.

“We want to make sure any legislative update adds strength of conservation. And if they are rejigging designations, we (want to ensure) we don’t just lose all these parks we fought so hard to keep.”

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31
Next story
Dawn of Biden era offers new opportunities, old challenges for Canada-U.S. relations

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Some locals watch the parade as it made its way down Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday night. The Santa Cruise was put together at the last minute by Al Cameron and Jay Scotian. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced that Red Deer and other rural locations would soon be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Red Deer to get 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Camrose and Drumheller other rural sites included in new vaccine rollout

Nicolas Henkel’s family is hoping a GoFundMe campaign will help cover some expenses as he battles a second bout of cancer. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Christmas Bureau volunteers work diligently to finish packing up bags and hampers before they all had to be delivered in time for Christmas. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau)
100 Women Who Care collect funds for Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The organization donated more than $6,000 to the Christmas Bureau

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference to announce $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
United Conservatives back down on Alberta parks, declare victory: professor

The government has promised legislation to modernize Alberta’s Parks Act

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)
Missing money found, no criminal charges involving Alberta drug site: police

The province says it still has concerns and won’t be restoring funding

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are to be in a Calgary court today to argue that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions “cancel Christmas” and infringe on their constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge dismisses application for injunction against Alberta’s COVID-19 rules

The court decision came as Alberta reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

Most Read