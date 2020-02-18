United We Roll convoy rolls through Sylvan Lake and Eckville

It has been one year since the United We Roll convoy made its way from Alberta to Ottawa

United We Roll made a stop in Sylvan Lake over the weekend, one year after the original convoy made it’s way to Ottawa.

On Feb. 15, the convoy, made up of various cars, trucks and semis, made its way down Lakeshore Drive on its way to Eckville.

The movement is one in support of Alberta oil and gas.

Eckville native Glen Carritt started the movement to how unhappy Western Canada is with the treatment of the oil and gas sector.

“The story became how much people all across the country, and especially in Ontario, absolutely love the oil and gas industry and love Western Canada and that we’re actually a united country and that it’s the government that has been trying to create a separation for years and years,” Carritt said in a past interview.

The convoy was recieved by loud honks for car horns in Sylvan Lake.

The display on Feb. 15 stopped around Central Alberta, including Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Innisfail before ending in Red Deer.

oil & gas