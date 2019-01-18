Unruly passenger forces B.C.-bound flight to divert to Calgary

A B.C.-bound Air Canada flight had to be diverted to Calgary because of an unruly passenger Thursday evening.
Calgary police told Black Press Media on Friday a woman in her 40s was taken into custody at the Calgary International Airport just after 11 p.m.
According to a police spokesperson, the passenger’s actions had “escalated” on board the Toronto-to-Victoria Air Canada Rouge plane.
Several charges are pending.
Air Canada media relations confirmed in an email the plane was able to resume its travel to Victoria after a three-hour delay.
