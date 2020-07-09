UPDATE: Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in Leduc

The death of 19-year-old Jacob Michael Chitze of Edmonton has now been ruled a homicide following an ongoing RCMP investigation.

UPDATE:

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate a suspicious death that occurred in Leduc County on June 18, 2020.

The death of 19-year-old Jacob Michael Chitze of Edmonton has now been ruled a homicide. Chitze was at a house party in Leduc County on June 18 when he was killed.

The RCMP say that there is no known connection between Chitze and his assailants. The RCMP believe that it is very likely that people took video of the incident leading to Chitze’s death as there were approximately 100 party-goers.

The RCMP is asking that anyone who was at the party who either has information to provide, or has video, to please contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Original Story (June 18, 2020):

Leduc County, Alta. – At 2:05 a.m. June 18, Leduc RCMP were dispatched to a house party where a male was reported to be injured. EMS attended and pronounced the male deceased.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has deployed and is investigating the suspicious death. An autopsy of the male will be conducted. Given the infancy of this investigation, further information is not currently available.

-Submitted by Alberta RCMP



