UPDATE: Arrest made in Papa Baldy’s Pizza collision

DESTROYED: The front end of Papa Baldy’s Pizza was destroyed last night from an individual who backed their pickup truck into the store. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

A 32-year-old man faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after turning himself in to Red Deer RCMP on Feb. 2nd, one day after RCMP reported that a truck had reversed across a parking lot and driven into Papa Baldy’s Pizza restaurant, causing extensive damage and resulting in minor injuries to a female employee who was inside the restaurant.

The suspect contacted Red Deer RCMP the afternoon of February 2 and made arrangements to turn himself in to police at the downtown detachment the same day. RCMP confirmed that his truck matched the description of the suspect truck and had damage consistent with the collision with the building. At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the collision was unintentional.

On Feb. 1st at 9:08 p.m., RCMP received a 9-1-1 call that a truck reversed across the Westview Shopping Plaza parking lot into the front of the pizza restaurant causing very extensive damage. Three people were either in or near the restaurant at the time of the incident.

The man faces a charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident in which a person was injured, and RCMP continue to investigate; his name cannot be released at this time as the charge has not yet been sworn before the courts.

-Connolly