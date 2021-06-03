Update: Blackfalds RCMP arrest suspect in Petro Canada Store robbery

The suspect was located and arrested without incident in Red Deer on May 31st

The Blackfalds RCMP would like to advise that they have made an arrest in the investigation of the Petro Canada Gas Station robbery in Blackfalds on May 21st.

The suspect was located and arrested without incident in Red Deer on May 31, 2021.

RCMP conducted three search warrants in Red Deer and Blackfalds detachment areas and seized a Dodge Ram pick-up and a firearm believed to be involved in the robbery. After further examination, the firearm used was determined to be an imitation firearm.

Michael Roesler, 45, of Red Deer has been charged with the following:

· robbery

· using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence

· breach of recognizance to keep the peace

A second suspect has yet to be identified. The incident remains under investigation. Roesler remains in custody. He will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court June 16th.

The Blackfalds RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call the Blackfalds detachment at 403-848-1936 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the ‘P3 Tips’ app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

