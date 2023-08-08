UPDATE: Blackfalds RCMP respond to two-vehicle collision

On Aug. 7, at 12:48 p.m, Blackfalds RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Hwy. 597 and the QE II.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has been identified as a 27-year-old male resident of Blackfalds, was taken to hospital by EMS however, died of his injuries.

One occupant of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and a second occupant was uninjured.

RCMP remained on the scene for several hours investigating the collision.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision continues.