UPDATE: City of Wetaskiwin amends plastic bag bylaw amidst COVID-19 pandemic

All City of Wetaskiwin playgrounds are also closed.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wetaskiwin County continues to grow, Wetaskiwin City Council is taking additional actions to protect the health of its community members.

The City has closed all playground structures that will be cordoned off from the public. Wetaskiwin residents are able to continue to enjoy the City’s green spaces provided that they practice proper physical distancing while doing so.

Wetaskiwin City Council has also unanimously amended the Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw. They amended this bylaw to include a clause that will allow the Director of Emergency Management to suspend the enforcement of the bylaw if it is needed to protect the public.

READ MORE: Will COVID-19 affect Wetaskiwin’s single-use plastic ban?

“We’ve heard from businesses and residents who are concerned about increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19 through the use of reusable bags, and have responded accordingly,” said Mayor Tyler Gandam. “This clause is to be used only in emergency situations, such as this pandemic, and enforcement of the Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw will resume once the pandemic is over.”

Visit wetaskiwin.ca/covid19 for more information and updates.

