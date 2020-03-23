Update: Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wetaskiwin County

The patient in question is currently isolated in Edmonton.

UPDATE:

The City of Wetaskiwin and County of Wetaskiwin have released a joint statement on the confirmed Wetaskiwin County COVID-19 case. In their release they say, “while the patient in question is currently isolated in Edmonton, there remains a risk that the virus was transmitted to others before this case was confirmed.

“It is imperative to follow the direction of our Provincial Health Authority at this time. We should all be willing to stay home and only go out for essential items like medication and groceries,” said County of Wetaskiwin Reeve Terry Van de Kraats. “We should be ready to protect the health of our loved ones as much as possible. We should be ready to protect our community members as much as possible by distancing ourselves. We should be ready to maintain connection with others via technology, such as email, phone, and text. Let’s work together as much as possible to get through this time in our history.”

Coronavirus







