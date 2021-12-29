UPDATE: Five people arrested in Leduc County following rural crime investigation

Arrests were made following property crime investigation in November 2021

UPDATE — Following a judicial hearing Jeff Edward Medd, 37, of Leduc County, Alta., was released from custody. Medd is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Jan. 6, 2022.

Multiple individuals in addition to Medd were also charged as a result of the investigation.

Trazz Ryder Metke, 18, and Cheryl Corrine Johnson, 55, of Leduc County, and Stephanie Ann Mcintyre, 38 of Hines Creek, Alta., have all been charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x5);

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Mcintyre was also arrested on eight outstanding warrants on unrelated matters out of Grande Prairie and Spirit River, Alta.

Following a judicial hearing Mcintyre was released from custody and is next scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Jan. 13, 2022.

Metke and Johnson were released from custody and are next scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Jan. 6, 2021.

Logan Douglas Reid, 28, of Greenview, Alta., was arrested to two outstanding warrants on unrelated matters out of Grande Prairie.

Michael Anthony Bellerose, 49, of Red Deer County, Alta., was arrested on two outstanding warrants on unrelated matters out of Wetaskiwin and Blackfalds, Alta.

Leduc RCMP CRU have also charged Bradley Tony Blake, 45, of Fairview, Alta., with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Leduc RCMP CRU were unable to locate Blake and obtained a warrant for his arrest in December 2021.

The efforts to located Blake have been unsuccessful and RCMP are seeking public assistance. Blake is described as:

• Six-feet-four-inches tall;

• 240 lbs;

• Brown eyes;

• Brown hair.

“As you can see this involved vehicles being recovered from various communities throughout the province”, says Const. Chris Martel of Leduc RCMP CRU.

“These offenders’ actions have had a negative impact on victims in northern and central Alberta. We are committed to addressing rural crime in Alberta.

Leduc RCMP CRU are asking for the public’s assistance for any information on the whereabouts of Bradley Tony Blake. Please contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or your local police.

Original Story — Following an property crime investigation entered into as a result of two break and enters and stolen property in Leduc County and Spirit River, Alta., in November 2021, a search warrant in Leduc County was conducted leading to the arrest of five people.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Leduc RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section, Leduc RMCP Drug Unit and Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit executed the search warrant that yielded five arrests at a residence in the area of Township 481 and Range Road 253.

As a result of this investigation, police located three stolen vehicle and two stolen trailers. One of the vehicles had been repainted.

The recovered stolen vehicles and trailers included:

• 2009 Ford F150 from Grande Prairie, Alta.;

• 2007 Toyota Tundra from Wetaskiwin, Alta.;

• 2016 Certified flatbed trailer from Busby, Alta.;

• 2015 Yamaha Fz09 from Edmonton, Alta.;

• and a 2011 Blazer Enclosed Utility trailer from Spirit River.

RCMP also recovered and seized a loaded rifle along with $15,000 in various stolen property. Leduc RCMP CRU say they have made efforts to contact all owners of the property that was recovered.

Jeff Edward Medd, 37, of Leduc County was charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x5);

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Possession of a firearm while knowing possession is prohibited;

• Unsafe storage of a firearm;

• Possession of a weapon contrary to order (x2).

Medd was also arrested on two outstanding warrants on unrelated matters out of Edmonton.



