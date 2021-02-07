Items seized by the RCMP during their search warrants as part of the investigation. Supplied/ Leduc RCMP.

UPDATE: Leduc RCMP investigate shooting

Male victim transported to hospital with serious injuries.

UPDATE:

Following a complex investigation, Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) have charged two males in relation to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 19, 2021 in Leduc.

On Jan. 21, a search warrant was executed at Black Label Trucking located in Nisku. Police then recovered two vehicles that were reported stolen from Edmonton.

On Feb. 4, Leduc RCMP and GIS with the assistance of the Leduc Drug Unit executed a second search warrant on a residence in the Rutherford area of Edmonton.

The search on Feb. 4 resulted in the seizure of:

• A large quantity of substance suspected to be methamphetamine with a street value of $47,000;

• A large quantity of a substance suspected to be cocaine with a street value of $20,600;

• 20 pills of buprenorphine hydrochloride;

• 160 litres of a substance believed to be used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and other paraphernalia.

$5,000 in Canadian currency was also seized by police.

Chad Watton, 43, of Leduc was charged with:

• Aggravated assault x2;

• Careless use of a firearm;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Possession of stolen property over $5,000 x2;

• And possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Watton was released from custody after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Feb.11, 2021.

Daniel Mcdonald, 30, of Edmonton was charged with:

• Aggravated assault x2;

• Careless use of a firearm;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

• And production of methamphetamine.

McDonald was released from custody after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Feb.11, 2021.

The information the police have gathered during the investigation has led them to believe this is not a random event.

ORIGINAL STORY: Leduc RCMP responded to a complaint of a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the Nisku, Alta. area Jan. 19, 2021 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The male victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is currently in the preliminary stages and the RCMP are actively following up on leads. RCMP remains on the scene and Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


