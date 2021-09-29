UPDATE: Missing Leduc man found deceased after a year of searching

RCMP believe human remains found in Leduc Alta., to be 31-year-old Ryan Mcleod.

For the past year Leduc RCMP have requested the public’s assistance in their search for 31-year-old Ryan Mcleod. Mcleod has been missing since Sept.10, 2020.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Leduc RMCP responded to a report of found human remains in Leduc, Alta.

The RCMP have tentatively identified the remains to be Mcleod.

The human remains were transported to the medical examiner who will be working with the RCMP in confirming the identity and cause of death.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding Mcleod’s disappearance.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available…



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

