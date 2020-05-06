Allen Dean, a Blackfalds resident said there was heavy police presence in his neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Residents were asked to stay in their basements and to lock their doors. Contributed photo

Update: No threat to public in Blackfalds, RCMP say

RCMP asked some Blackfalds residents to lock doors, stay in basements earlier Wednesday

RCMP say there is no threat to the public due to an earlier incident in Blackfalds.

The town was urging people to stay away from the Lansdowne and Briarwood area (the Rolling Hills Neighbourhood) until further notice earlier Wednesday.

Town of Blackfalds asked the neighbourhood residents to lock their doors and to stay in their basements.

Allen Dean, who lives at the corner of Briarwood Crescent and Lansdowne Ave., said he woke up and went out for a smoke a little after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and he saw police officers, police cars and the streets blocked off.

“There were at least four to five driving around, but the back alley right outside our house there was a police officer with what looked like an assault rifle (probably) guarding the main entrance,” he said.

“And my house is like right there.”

The resident saw a social media post asking residents to stay indoors and lock their doors, he said, adding, his son, his girlfriend, and his mom were home with him.

The family locked the doors and waited about 45 minutes to an hour indoors.

After the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, the incident seemed “freaky” he said adding he saw social media comments about gunshots, but he didn’t hear any.

“With everything going on it’s a bit freaky.”

“Usually when this stuff goes on, people just say ‘stay away from the area,’ but they took a little more drastic measures of telling everyone to stay in their basements, it seemed real.”

More information will be released as it is made available from the RCMP.


RCMP

