Update: No threat to public in Blackfalds, RCMP say

Allen Dean, a Blackfalds resident said there was heavy police presence in his neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Residents were asked to stay in their basements and to lock their doors. Contributed photo

RCMP say there is no threat to the public due to an earlier incident in Blackfalds.

The town was urging people to stay away from the Lansdowne and Briarwood area (the Rolling Hills Neighbourhood) until further notice earlier Wednesday.

Town of Blackfalds asked the neighbourhood residents to lock their doors and to stay in their basements.

UPDATE: The RCMP has informed us that there is no further risk to the public but are asking that residents continue to stay away from the area as the police investigation continues. — Town of Blackfalds (@blackfalds) May 6, 2020

Residents are asked to avoid the Lansdowne and Briarwood area (Rolling Hills Neighbourhood) due to a police matter.

For residents of the area, police are advising that you lock your doors and stay in your basements.

We will notify the public when police have advised otherwise. — Town of Blackfalds (@blackfalds) May 6, 2020

Allen Dean, who lives at the corner of Briarwood Crescent and Lansdowne Ave., said he woke up and went out for a smoke a little after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and he saw police officers, police cars and the streets blocked off.

“There were at least four to five driving around, but the back alley right outside our house there was a police officer with what looked like an assault rifle (probably) guarding the main entrance,” he said.

“And my house is like right there.”

The resident saw a social media post asking residents to stay indoors and lock their doors, he said, adding, his son, his girlfriend, and his mom were home with him.

The family locked the doors and waited about 45 minutes to an hour indoors.

After the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, the incident seemed “freaky” he said adding he saw social media comments about gunshots, but he didn’t hear any.

“With everything going on it’s a bit freaky.”

“Usually when this stuff goes on, people just say ‘stay away from the area,’ but they took a little more drastic measures of telling everyone to stay in their basements, it seemed real.”

More information will be released as it is made available from the RCMP.



