UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for second degree murder of 19-year-old Jacob Chitze

UPDATE (Oct. 26, 2020):

Following an extensive investigation including a substantial amount of interviews, the RCMP have laid a charge of second degree murder in the June 18, 2020 homicide of Jacob Chitze.

The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named, was arrested by Edmonton Police Service on the outstanding warrant Oct. 25, 2020.

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance on Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Leduc Provincial Court.

Original Story:

Leduc County, Alta. – At 2:05 a.m. June 18, Leduc RCMP were dispatched to a house party where a male was reported to be injured. EMS attended and pronounced the male deceased.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the death of 19-year-old Jacob Michael Chitze of Edmonton. Chitze’s death has now been ruled a homicide.

Chitze was at a house party in Leduc County on June 18 when he was killed.

The RCMP say that there is no known connection between Chitze and his assailants. The RCMP believe that it is very likely that people took video of the incident leading to Chitze’s death as there were approximately 100 party-goers.

The RCMP is asking that anyone who was at the party who either has information to provide, or has video, to please contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by RCMP Alberta