UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect in relation to Riverside Meadows shots fired incident

Red Deer RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Kareem Lujmea Cummings regarding the Jan. 18th Riverside Meadows incident where several shots were fired in a targeted incident.

Shots were fired in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood at 10:30 p.m., in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A man and a woman were taken into custody and were subsequently released.

Kareem Cummings is wanted on numerous weapons charges including discharging a firearm and is described as black, 6’ tall, 250 lbs, brown eyes, dark brown hair, often seen with short facial hair and may have an injury to one of his legs.

RCMP has warned citizens not to approach Cummings and if they see him, they should contact them immediately at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Initial reports indicated that a person or persons may have been injured during the altercation. Information related to the preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this is not a random incident.

The incident occurred at an apartment building at 59 Street and 55 Avenue in Red Deer; several units, nearby residences and vehicles were damaged by bullets but no innocent bystanders were injured.

RCMP took a 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman into custody at the scene and conducted an intensive search, assisted by Police Dog Services, for several more suspects seen fleeing the area.

The RCMP continue to investigate, and at this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public. RCMP do not believe this incident is related to the Riverside Meadows incident on Jan. 30th which required the Explosive Device Unit.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.