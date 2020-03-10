UPDATE: Second child dies in Red Deer County house fire

Blackfalds RCMP was advised by the Office of the Medical Examiner that a five-year-old male that was in hospital has succumb from his injuries sustained in the fire on Feb. 28, 2020.

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate this incident with the assistance of investigators from the Red Deer County Fire Services.

Out of respect for the privacy of the family involved in this incident, no further information will be provided by the RCMP at this time.

***Original Story***

Blackfalds RCMP received a 911 call of multiple mobile homes on fire in Les’s Trailer Park around 2 a.m. Friday.

Three mobile homes were on fire and Red Deer County Fire Services responded and evacuated neighbouring properties.

Emergency medical services transported four persons — an adult male, adult female and two male children — to hospital with injuries, including life-threatening injuries.

Fire inspector Scott Tuton, with Red Deer County Fires Services, said when he arrived one of the homes was fully engulfed in flames.

A search of one of the mobile homes was conducted at approximately 9 a.m., when the fire was out.

RCMP were advised by fire personnel that one occupant, believed to be a seven-year-old female, was found deceased. A search of the structures continues.

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate this incident with the assistance of investigators from the Red Deer County Fire Services.

“We’ll still be here for the rest of the day,” Tuton said about the investigation.

Firefighters from Sylvan Lake and Red Deer city also helped fight the fire.

More to come…

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP and the Red Deer Advocate