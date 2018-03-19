UPDATE: Shane McPhee sentenced to six years in prison

A Red Deer man was sentenced in the killing of William Blaine Baker

Shane McPhee has been sentenced to six years in prison for the Feb. 13th 2016 stabbing death of William Blaine Baker, who went by the name of ‘Blaine.’

McPhee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Red Deer court March 19th.

He had been charged with second degree murder, but pled guilty to manslaughter instead.

McPhee has also been prohibited from using a firearm for the rest of his life.

McPhee had been charged in relation to the death of a man who was dropped off at the Red Deer Regional Hospital on Feb. 13th of 2016 by a dark Jeep Cherokee.

It was reported in court that McPhee stabbed Baker in the neck. Baker was later then transported to Red Deer Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. On Feb. 16th, an autopsy revealed that Baker’s death was a homicide.

On Feb. 13th, Shane Kerik drove the Jeep to McPhee’s house with four other individuals, one of those being Baker who sat in the passenger seat next to Kerik to obtain drugs from McPhee’s residence on Freemont Close.

It was reported that McPhee said a few words to Baker, later stabbing him with a knife, while he was seated in the passenger’s seat.

The two females in the backseat screamed, saying they needed to get Baker to the hospital.

Baker is being remembered as a loving father, brother, uncle and friend to many.

In one of the victim impact statements, spoken over the phone, Stacey Baker, Williams’ eldest daughter, said her father was always a well liked man.

“He had a smile that could light up a whole room,” she said.

She said her dad played a huge part in who she is today.

Blaine’s mother Mary Lorraine Baker was also present in court, and said in her statement that no parent wants to bury their child especially when they were taken from them in the way that they were.

“I cannot sleep without having nightmares,” said Mary Lorraine.

It was in Florida that her and her husband got the news of Blaine’s death by their son Tony.

“Now our family chain has been broken because of this man Shane McPhee,” said Mary Lorraine.

Others too, gave their statements, including Blaine’s other daughter Chelsea, Blaine’s father William, Blaine’s brothers Tony and Gary, along with Blaine’s niece.

It was read in court that McPhee’s past criminal activity includes six convictions of crimes involving violence.