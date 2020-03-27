UPDATE: Stettler Elementary and Heartland Youth Centre staff ‘reconnect’ with local youngsters

Youngsters were happy to see their teachers and mentors drive by and wave a friendly hello

Amber Smith and her children Maisey and Jace wave at Stettler Elementary School teachers and staff with the Heartland Youth Centre on March 25th. Several young students and their parents took to the streets as teachers and Heartland staff drove around town to wave a friendly hello to the youngsters. Parents were grateful for the chance for their kids to ‘reconnect’ with their teachers and mentors, even just briefly. Mark Weber/Stettler Independent

Staff from both Stettler Elementary School and the Heartland Youth Centre took to the streets this week to form a ‘parade’ through town to connect with local students.

Through the late morning of March 25th, several staff were excited to venture through the community and wave at students and their parents who were standing on sidewalks and corners in various neighbourhoods.

“We are so pleased and grateful to be part of this community,” said Christel Shuckburgh, mentoring coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters which is based out of the Heartland Youth Centre.

”Wow – are we resilient people! Keep making a difference any way that you can, kiddos! We loved seeing all your smiling faces,” she also shared on behalf of the staff.

Local parents were thrilled with the initiative.

“Put it this way – we drove into town to come because the kids miss their teachers,” said Megan Simon, who was excited to greet passing teachers along with her children Ethan who is in playschool and Emily who is in Grade 2. “We thought it’s a good break to get some fresh air, and it’s super nice of the teachers to all come together and do this,” she said.

“It’s a very cool thing – it’s emotional,” agreed a clearly touched Amber Smith, who was waiting near the Recreation Centre with her children Maisey and Jace.

“They are connecting with them. They really miss their teachers,” she said of her kids.

Smith said things are going well these days with having the youngsters at home. “They are very adaptable but they do really miss their teachers. But now that they are doing a bit of online material, they do get to ‘see’ them everyday.”