Amber Smith and her children Maisey and Jace wave at Stettler Elementary School teachers and staff with the Heartland Youth Centre on March 25th. Several young students and their parents took to the streets as teachers and Heartland staff drove around town to wave a friendly hello to the youngsters. Parents were grateful for the chance for their kids to ‘reconnect’ with their teachers and mentors, even just briefly. Mark Weber/Stettler Independent

UPDATE: Stettler Elementary and Heartland Youth Centre staff ‘reconnect’ with local youngsters

Youngsters were happy to see their teachers and mentors drive by and wave a friendly hello

Staff from both Stettler Elementary School and the Heartland Youth Centre took to the streets this week to form a ‘parade’ through town to connect with local students.

Through the late morning of March 25th, several staff were excited to venture through the community and wave at students and their parents who were standing on sidewalks and corners in various neighbourhoods.

“We are so pleased and grateful to be part of this community,” said Christel Shuckburgh, mentoring coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters which is based out of the Heartland Youth Centre.

”Wow – are we resilient people! Keep making a difference any way that you can, kiddos! We loved seeing all your smiling faces,” she also shared on behalf of the staff.

Local parents were thrilled with the initiative.

“Put it this way – we drove into town to come because the kids miss their teachers,” said Megan Simon, who was excited to greet passing teachers along with her children Ethan who is in playschool and Emily who is in Grade 2. “We thought it’s a good break to get some fresh air, and it’s super nice of the teachers to all come together and do this,” she said.

“It’s a very cool thing – it’s emotional,” agreed a clearly touched Amber Smith, who was waiting near the Recreation Centre with her children Maisey and Jace.

“They are connecting with them. They really miss their teachers,” she said of her kids.

Smith said things are going well these days with having the youngsters at home. “They are very adaptable but they do really miss their teachers. But now that they are doing a bit of online material, they do get to ‘see’ them everyday.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police
Next story
Ponoka resident’s negative COVID-19 test not ‘all that reassuring’

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are changing their business models or offering services in a new way

Sylvan Lake Dog Park closed to encourage social distancing

As of 6 a.m. on March 27 the dog park and west end recycling station are closed to the public.

Sylvan Lake churches connecting with congregations virtually

The churches are using the practices to stay connected and spread hope during the time of distancing

Three weeks of COVID-19 cases have left AHS staff seeking out more hospital spaces

Province is examining the 50-person limit for social gatherings

Sylvan Laker joins U18 AAA Optimist Chiefs as head coach

Cody Reynolds is excited for the new challenge in the Red Deer Midget Hockey League this season

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Ponoka resident’s negative COVID-19 test not ‘all that reassuring’

There are no confirmed cases in Ponoka as of 12 p.m. on March 27

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

UPDATE: Stettler Elementary and Heartland Youth Centre staff ‘reconnect’ with local youngsters

Youngsters were happy to see their teachers and mentors drive by and wave a friendly hello

Shawna Pearman selected as City of Red Deer Lifetime Sports Achievement Award recipient

Pearman has been a longtime coach for the Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club

Lacombe Rotary Club ends current exchange program in light of COVID-19

Rotary Clubs around Canada made the choice last Friday to end the programs

Lacombe Police reports COVID-19 related increase in business property crime, mental health checks

LPS encourages residents to look out for one-another during pandemic

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 27 video press conference

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Most Read