UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

Quinn Russell Peterson, 28, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, of Central Alberta are in police custody as the investigation continues pending their return to Red Deer’s Remand Centre, where they escaped from just after 12:00 a.m. this morning.

The search continues for Dallas Albert Rain, 26.

In the afternoon of June 12th Innisfail RCMP responded to a call for assistance from the Blackfalds RCMP regarding a stolen black Dodge pickup truck with a red tailgate that was last seen travelling out of their area of jurisdiction.

After receiving calls from the public and with an observation by an Alberta Parks Conservation Officer west of Innisfail, detachment members from Innisfail began trying to locate the vehicle.

With the assistance of the Innisfail General Investigation Section and the Red Deer Police Dog Service, Innisfail RCMP followed the vehicle in and around the Innisfail area.

The vehicle was followed at a distance and was later located parked and vacant in a field in Red Deer County, east of Innisfail and south of Hwy. 42 on Range Road 265. Within minutes, police on scene were advised of an ATV that was just stolen from a rural yard near where the truck was left. The ATV was located a short distance away and contained in a farm field with two suspects riding it.

While trying to break out of the police containment the ATV ran into a police vehicle that was parked in an approach. The two male suspects then fled on foot. One was arrested by a police dog service member, after being apprehended by a police dog and the second suspect by a member of the Innisfail General Investigation Section.

Both males were identified as two of the three remaining recently escaped inmates from the Red Deer Remand Centre and both were wanted on outstanding warrants for prison breach and being unlawfully at large.

RCMP would like to thank the public for alerting them to this activity.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

Previous story
Playground at Beacon Hill Elementary School officially opened

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

Thrills, spills and cheers at 54th annual Eckville Rodeo

The Eckville Indoor Rodeo was held at the Eckville Arena June 8-9

Playground at Beacon Hill Elementary School officially opened

The ribbon cutting for the new playground was held on June 7

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

The 35-year-old gun man is also reported to have shot a police officer

Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

Italy and Malta have refused the migrants entry to dock at ports since Saturday

Most Read