UPDATE: Youth charged with arson in Leslieville Elk’s Hall investigation

The Rocky Mountain House RCMP recently charged a 17-year-old Clearwater County youth with one count of arson for the fire which destroyed the Leslieville Elk’s Hall on Dec. 29th, 2017.

On the day of the fire at 7 p.m., the RCMP responded to a fire at the Elks Lodge in Leslieville.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause was determined to be arson, which prompted an investigation.

On January 25th, the Rocky Mountain House RCMP arrested a 17-year-old youth from Clearwater County in connection to the fire. He was charged with one count of arson.

The Elks, which consists of 50 members in the community, is currently looking into their options moving forward.

The RCMP announced that no further information will be provided in relation to this investigation.

-Vaughan