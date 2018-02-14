UPDATED Blowing snow, frigid wind across central Alberta

Counties of Wetaskiwin, Rimbey, Ponoka motorists should be wary of drifts, ice

UPDATE

Most parts of central Alberta are experiencing high winds, blowing snow and frigid wind chill as of the morning of Feb. 14. Motorists should proceed with caution.

ORIGINAL STORY

A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for many areas within the County of Wetaskiwin, Leduc County and Ponoka County.

Environment Canada released the warning Feb. 13 at 11:35 a.m.

Affected areas include:

• Alder Flats and Winfield

• Pigeon Lake

• Warburg, Thorsby, Calmar

• Drayton Valley, Breton, Devon,

• Ponoka County near Crestomere, Rimbey, Bluffton, and Hoadley

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

