VIDEO: Ponoka teachers, youth workers parade around town

The parade goes through riverside around 3:45 p.m. April 8. Photo by Emily Jaycox

Ponoka teachers and the staff of the Ponoka Youth Centre (PYC) took to the streets today at 3 p.m., driving around town, hoping to see their students and the kids they’ve been missing since schools closed on March 15.

“We’re hoping they will stand outside from their doors and wave,” said Morgen Chernick, PYC program director.

“We will be dividing into groups to conquer the town.”

All participants followed all social distancing measures, with one person per vehicle.

They met at the bus area by the youth centre at 3 p.m. and break into six groups, dividing the areas of town between them, and coming to a neighbourhood near you at around 3:15 p.m.

Members of the PYC team participated, as well as staff from Ponoka Elementary School (PES) and Ponoka Secondary Campus.

A group of vehicles gather at Ponoka Secondary Campus before heading to the youth centre. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

One of the groups cruising down the streets north west of the hospital. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

This group saw some enthusiastic kids and a couple parents on their tour. Photo by Jordie Dwyer