The parade goes through riverside around 3:45 p.m. April 8. Photo by Emily Jaycox

VIDEO: Ponoka teachers, youth workers parade around town

Honks, signs, waves lift students April 8

Ponoka teachers and the staff of the Ponoka Youth Centre (PYC) took to the streets today at 3 p.m., driving around town, hoping to see their students and the kids they’ve been missing since schools closed on March 15.

“We’re hoping they will stand outside from their doors and wave,” said Morgen Chernick, PYC program director.

“We will be dividing into groups to conquer the town.”

All participants followed all social distancing measures, with one person per vehicle.

They met at the bus area by the youth centre at 3 p.m. and break into six groups, dividing the areas of town between them, and coming to a neighbourhood near you at around 3:15 p.m.

Members of the PYC team participated, as well as staff from Ponoka Elementary School (PES) and Ponoka Secondary Campus.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ponoka first responders salute health care workers

CoronavirusEducationPonoka

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A group of vehicles gather at Ponoka Secondary Campus before heading to the youth centre. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

One of the groups cruising down the streets north west of the hospital. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

This group saw some enthusiastic kids and a couple parents on their tour. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Vehicles gathering in the bus area by the Ponoka Youth Centre. Photo by Judy Dick

Previous story
Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact
Next story
Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest suspects in action

Just Posted

Gov’t of Alberta encourages continuation of ‘aggressive countermeasures’

City of Red Deer now has 32 confirmed cases

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest suspects in action

Incidents happened last Sunday and Monday in the Birchcliff and Lacombe County areas

Town of Sylvan Lake receives funding for new Family Resource Network

Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Benalto will have services provided through the new program

RDCRS students can access program by Red Deer author

Academy of Writers by Sigmund Brouwer is now available to students through a new partnership

Alberta predicting 400 to 6,600 deaths from COVID-19 in months to come

Alberta predicting 400 to 6,600 deaths from COVID-19 in months to come

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Crowd attends Colombian gang leader’s funeral amid lockdown

Crowd attends Colombian gang leader’s funeral amid lockdown

Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic

Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic

Biden vs. Trump: General election battle is now set

Biden vs. Trump: General election battle is now set

Yards are landscaped to extend the living space

Yards are landscaped to extend the living space

Loretta Lynn’s bond with Patsy Cline remains strong

Loretta Lynn’s bond with Patsy Cline remains strong

VIDEO: Ponoka teachers, youth workers parade around town

Honks, signs, waves lift students April 8

Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

Canadian Natural Resources president OK with Canada joining oil supply pact

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Financier predicts new respect for oilpatch as Canada recovers from pandemic

Most Read