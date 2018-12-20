UPDATED: Red Deer raids found $66,000 worth of cocaine

Seven people have been arrested and drugs, firearms, cash and vehicles were seized following a search of local homes that yielded $66,000 worth of cocaine, along with evidence of drug trafficking, including scales, score sheets and packaging materials. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

On Dec. 13th, ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team wrapped up a short-term investigation by executing two search warrants at a home in the Pines and Vanier Woods neighbourhoods.

Seven people have been arrested and drugs, firearms, cash and vehicles were seized.

A search of the homes yielded $66,000 worth of cocaine, along with further evidence of drug trafficking, including scales, score sheets and packaging materials.

“ALERT has seven reinforcements spread across the province collaboratively with our municipal policing partners and the RCMP,” said Insp. Sean Boser, who is in charge of ALERT’s regional teams in the province. “Today, you are seeing the success of ALERT’s integrated policing model on display,” he said.

“This is the result of a seizure in Red Deer involving a group of suspected drug traffickers. It was an investigation that began in November of 2018 and concluded last week when homes in the Pines and Vanier Woods neighbourhoods were searched,” he explained.

Three firearms were also located, including a Ruger handgun, an SKS rifle and a shotgun, said Boser.

Other items seized included ammunition, 662 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, two vehicles and $60,330 cash from proceeds of crime.

“Seven people collectively are facing a total of 51 charges of offences related to drugs and firearms,” he said.

“This was a short term investigation by ALERT with big results – I’m very satisfied with the work of our team to get these drugs off the street but more importantly to take firearms out of the hands of alleged drug dealers,” he said.

“There is a close connection between drugs and violence, and when that unfolds the public is put at risk. We are all impacted, and no community is immune,” he said. “We will continue to work collaboratively with our partners here at Red Deer RCMP to ensure the community is kept safe from the tentacles of organized crime.”

Stephen Jones was the primary focus of ALERT’s investigation.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and nine firearms offences.

As mentioned, the seven accused face a total of 51 charges related to drugs and firearms offences including Jones, Colby Ingimarson, 22; Mackenzie Ingimarson, 20; Vincent Tyrell Williams, 24; Shaydin Proulx, 21; Gavin Forslund, 24 and Josh Martens, 22.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.