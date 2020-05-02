There was a large fire in Red Deer’s Lancaster neighbourhood Friday night. Photo by ROB RAINCOCK

UPDATED: Two homes, one garage ‘completely destroyed’ in Red Deer fire

A cat died in the fire on Lancaster Drive

Two homes and one garage were completely destroyed by a fire in Red Deer Friday night.

“There were no injuries and everybody was evacuated safely, with the exception of one cat,” said deputy fire chief Chris Kearns.

Firefighters were called to the “fully involved” blaze on Lancaster Drive just after 11 p.m.

Kearns said two families had to be evacuated from their homes – about nine people overall. A few pets were evacuated as well.

“We also evacuated two adjacent homes just for safety. Those folks were allowed to go back in their homes after the fact,” he said.

Fire crews were on scene until about 5 a.m. and investigators were back on scene Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Kearns added.

“It’s obviously very tragic for all the families involved. Hopefully we can determine (the cause),” he said.


