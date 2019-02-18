UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

Tal Kalum LaRiviere. (RCMP photo)

UPDATED TUESDAY, FEB. 19, 5:30 A.M.

A wanted Okanagan man who was serving parole in Prince George, has been arrested in Alberta.

On Saturday, Feb. 2, a Canadawide warrant for being unlawfully at Large was issued for 31-year-old Tal Kalum LaRiviere. The arrest warrant was issued after he failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

All efforts to locate LaRiviere were negative until police notified the public Monday. In a matter of hours, LaRiviere was in custody in Grande Prairie.

The Prince George RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

ORIGINAL

Police are looking for a Prince George man, who they say should be considered violent, with ties to Vernon and Grimshaw, Alta.

The Prince George RCMP released a request for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Tal Kalum LaRiviere, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large Monday, Feb. 18.

The arrest warrant was issued after LaRiviere failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

All efforts to locate LaRiviere have been negative so far, police say.

LaRiviere is described as a Metis man standing six-foot-two, weighing 194 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Police say he may be travelling in northern Alberta or northern B.C. He is believed to be driving a blue 1994 GMC 1500 pick-up bearing B.C. licence plate MY9880.

If LaRiviere or his vehicle are located, immediately contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area or call 9-1-1. Do not confront LaRiviere, as he should be considered violent, police say.

Anyone with information about LaRiviere or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


