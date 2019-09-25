Currently the trail system has a mid-block crossing on 45 Avenue, Town administration proposes to move the crosswalk to align with Steffie Woima School. Photo Courtesy of Google Maps.

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

Sylvan Lake Town Council has approved a final design for an intersection upgrade near Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School after receiving positive feedback from those affected.

In July, Town Council had staff move forward with “stakeholder engagement” on the topic of upgrading the intersection.

According to the initial report presented to Council on July 22, the crossing and trail system in the area needs to be upgraded for the safety of those using both.

The trail system has a mid-block crossing located on 45 Avenue between 47 Street and 48 Street adjacent to Steffie Woima Elementary School. On thenNorth side of 45 Avenue, there is an alley which requires users of the trail to cross over.

The Town contacted Steffie Woima for their input on the change and received positive feedback from the school’s principal.

Angela Eadie-Gyori, principal at Steffie Woima, said she has noticed many people will J-walk at the corner rather than use the mid-block crossing.

“It might slow the flow of traffic out of the loop a little, but parents will need to adjust to the change as I anticipate that it will be a safer crossing for our students and families,” Eadie-Gyori said in an email.

The final design of the crossing upgrades includes closing rear access the alleyway from 45 Avenue.

Rectangular rapid flash beacons and a bar crossing will also be added, which will “provide motorists with increased visual cues.”

Some concerns brought forward by residents included the pooling of water. Some of the changes suggested by Kyle Tuene, project manager, will address this concern.

For example, the section of curb along 45 Avenue with a drop down section for vehicle access to the alleyway will be replaced with matching rolled curb.

“This section of curb also allows water to flow over and follow the rear lane which has contributed to unwanted water for homeowners in the past,” Tuene said, adding the new rolled curb will direct water flow out onto the street.

With the alley being closed at 45 Avenue, a turning bulb will be added along with signs marked “No Parking” and “No Exit, Local Traffic Only.”

“Closure of the alley not only allows for the mid-block crossing to be relocated more centrally, but also for the multi-use trail to be a defined route taking you to the road crossing,” the report to Council states.

At the Sept. 23 meeting of Council, staff was directed to proceed with the safety upgrades to the pedestrian crossing at 45 Avenue, adjacent to Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School.

