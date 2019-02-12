In this courtroom drawing, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, sits at the defense table while listening to Judge Brian Cogan addressing the jury, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, during Guzman’s drug trafficking trial in New York. Jurors ended their first week of deliberations on Thursday without reaching a verdict. From left are an interpreter, Guzman and defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)

UPDATE: US jury convicts El Chapo on all counts

The 61-year-old Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was finally recaptured

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

A defence attorney for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says the notorious drug lord’s conviction will be appealed.

Jeffrey Lichtman said outside a Brooklyn courthouse Tuesday that the defence “fought like complete savages” at the U.S. drug-trafficking trial and will “continue to fight” for Guzman.

Federal court marshals whisked Guzman out of the courtroom immediately after the judge read the guilty verdict.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue says he expects Guzman to get a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Guzman’s wife left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been found guilty on all counts in an international drug distribution trial in New York.

Jurors convicted him on all 10 counts that are likely to put him behind bars for the rest of his life. He is set to be sentenced on June 25.

The 61-year-old Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was finally recaptured and extradited to the U.S. in 2017.

Federal prosecutors put on more than 50 witnesses over three months detailing how Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel amassed billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana into the U.S.

READ MORE: Closing arguments in trial of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’

More to come.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP says Montreal group laundered tens of millions in drug money
Next story
Canadian mine company says Mexico crime ring stole over $2M

Just Posted

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Eddy McLean turned a camper into a luxurious fishing hut in just three months

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aid of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Plans in motion for this year’s Flags of Remembrance in Sylvan Lake

Al Cameron says the honour plaques are a very important part of the annual ceremony

WATCH: Sylvan Lake students experience Alberta Opera’s Pinocchio

Alberta Opera stopped by C.P. Blakely School on Feb. 12 to perform Pinocchio

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet

Wilson-Raybould’s letter does not say exactly why she’s quitting

Most Read