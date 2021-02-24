Black Press File Photo

Valentine’s Day shooting in Maskwacis leaves one male in hospital, one male in custody

19-year-old Francis Edward Nepoose from Maskwacis has been charged with attempted murder.

Maskwacis RCMP were dispatched to a Samson Cree Nation residence at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 14, 2021.

RCMP attended the scene after receiving reports of a male being shot. At the residence Police located a male gunshot victim and began searching for the suspect who had fled from the area.

The victim was transported to hospital via STARS Ambulance for treatment and is now in stable condition.

Maskwacis General Investigative Section (GIS) are continuing to investigate with the assistance of Red Deer Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

On Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021, police arrested a 19-year-old male from Maskwacis, Francis Edward Nepoose, in relation to this investigation.

Nepoose has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:

• Attempted murder with a firearm;

• Discharge of a firearm with intent;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

• And three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Nepoose was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

As the investigation is still ongoing, if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-4600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3TIps.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Maskwacis RCMP

