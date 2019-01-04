Valleyview RCMP asks public’s help to locate missing dog

Valleyview RCMP asks the public’s help in locating a missing dog from the Sandy Bay area.

The dog was last seen on Oct. 29, 2018, at Cottage 112 Sandy Bay.

The animal has no identification tags, is black and white in colour, a male and goes by the name of Nova.

– Contributed by Valleyview RCMP

