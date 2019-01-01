Valleyview RCMP searching for man with warrants for his arrest

Valleyview RCMP are looking for a man on two outstanding arrest warrants.

Police say 27-year-old Damien Kappo is wanted for failing to comply with an undertaking and driving while unauthorized.

“It is also an offence to assist anyone to commit an offence and anyone who is found helping Mr. Kappo evade police could also be charged criminally,” states a press release.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call the Valleyview RCMP at (780)524-3345, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not need to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, recovery of stolen property and or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.